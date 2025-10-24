Spirit Sound Story: Prabhas Talks About His 'One Bad Habit' In Audio Teaser Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Film, Makers Announce Full Cast

The makers of Prabhas' much-awaited film Spirit treated fans with a unique surprise on the actor's 46th birthday. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled an intriguing 'sound story, an audio teaser released in five Indian languages, to give fans a first taste of the film's intense world.

The audio teaser opens inside a jail, where a jailer and his assistant discuss an ex-cop held in remand. The jailer instructs his aide to strip and search the prisoner before sending him for tests, only to be met with a warning to maintain decorum.

The tension builds until Prabhas' voice breaks through, declaring, "Sir, since childhood, I have one bad habit." As the jailer shouts at him, he repeats, "Right from childhood, I have one bad habit," before the audio ends.

The audience were left intrigued by the mystery surrounding Prabhas' character.

Sharing the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter), Vanga wrote, "Happy Birthday Prabhas anna. Presenting a ‘SOUND-STORY’ in five Indian languages straight from the heart, for every fan who’s felt his fire."

The official handle of Spirit added, "The system knows his record. The streets know his rage. Now the world will know his #OneBadHabit."

The cast of Spirit has also been revealed along with the audio teaser. Alongside Prabhas, the film will feature Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi. Prabhas is set to portray a fierce cop, while Triptii plays his love interest - a role that was earlier offered to Deepika Padukone.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for Arjun Reddy and Animal, Spirit promises to blend raw emotion and action. The much-anticipated film is slated for a 2026 release.

Spirit Controversy

Deepika Padukone's exit from Vanga's film reportedly stemmed from disagreements over her demands, including an eight-hour workday, a higher salary, and a profit share. In May 2025, Vanga had announced that Triptii replaced Deepika and shared a cryptic social media post criticising "dirty PR games" and the actor for trying to "put down a younger actor".