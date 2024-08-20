 Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving Death Threats From Abroad (VIDEO)
Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving Death Threats From Abroad (VIDEO)

The altercation began when Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh was conducting routine ticket checks and discovered three passengers with first-class tickets in the AC coach.

Updated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Man Involved In Scuffle Publicly Apologises To Sikh Community For Touching Beard, Turban Of Elderly Rail Official; Had Received Death Threats (VIDEO)

A passenger's unruly behaviour on a Churchgate-Virar fast air-conditioned (AC) local train escalated into a physical altercation with a Railway Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE). The incident which took place on August 15, captured on video, quickly went viral, highlighting the chaos that ensued.

Aniket Bhosle, one of the assaulters has now come forward and apologised to the Sikh community for his actions. He also stated that he and his family received death threats from unknown individuals both from India and abroad.

Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving Death Threats From Abroad (VIDEO)
Mumbai TTE Assault Case: Accused Apologises To Sikh Community In Mulund Gurdwara; Claims Receiving Death Threats From Abroad (VIDEO)
What Exactly Happened?

The altercation began when Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh was conducting routine ticket checks and discovered three passengers with first-class tickets in the AC coach. Singh asked them to pay the appropriate fine according to railway regulations.

However, Aniket Bhosle, another passenger, began arguing with Singh. The confrontation intensified, with Bhosle reportedly abusing and physically assaulting Singh, even tearing his shirt. The scuffle caused Singh to lose Rs 1,500 collected as fines from other passengers, and the train was temporarily halted at Borivali, disrupting Singh's duties.

Following the incident, a case was set to be registered against Bhosle. However, in a turn of events, Bhosle admitted his wrongdoing, paid Singh the Rs 1,500 that was lost, and submitted a written apology. He expressed concern about how the incident might affect his job prospects and pleaded for forgiveness. Singh, choosing to forgive Bhosle, agreed to let the matter rest, and authorities decided to release Bhosle with a warning.

Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface
Death Threats Sent By Unknown Individuals

The situation took another turn when Bhosle received death threats from members of the Sikh community, both domestically and from foreign nationals, according to an ABP Maza report. The threats were reportedly due to Bhosle's actions during the altercation, where he allegedly disrespected Singh by touching his turban and beard, which hold deep religious significance for Sikhs.

Instagram influencer Viky Thomas Singh, representing the Sikh community, issued an open challenge to Bhosle for a one-on-one face-off, demanding a public apology and threatening severe consequences if Bhosle did not comply.

Bhosle Apologises Publicly

In response, Bhosle, accompanied by his family, visited a Gurdwara where he met with Viky Thomas Singh and his associates. Bhosle publicly apologized for his actions, offering prayers before the Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy scripture.

