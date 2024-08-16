Mumbai: Passenger Arrested For Assaulting Ticket Checker On Churchgate-Virar Train, Pays Fine After Heated Confrontation

Accused Aniket (T dark shirt) and his friend assaulting Jasbir Singh. |

Mumbai: On Thursday, a passenger’s unruly behavior on the Churchgate-Virar fast air conditioned local train caused significant disruption, culminating in a physical altercation with a ticket checker. The incident, which was recorded on video and went viral, highlights the challenges faced by a ticket checker while checking the tickets especially in running suburban trains.

According to sources, Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh was conducting a ticket check when he discovered three passengers traveling with first-class tickets in an air-conditioned local train. Singh asked the passengers to pay the fine in accordance with railway regulations. During this process, Aniket Bhosale, another passenger on the same train, began arguing with Singh. The situation escalated into a violent confrontation.

"When the train reached Borivali, Singh requested Bhosale to disembark, but Bhosale refused. He reportedly abused Singh and physically assaulted him, tearing Singh's shirt , due to this problem Singh lost Rs 1,500 that had been collected as fines from other passengers. Singh claimed that the train was halted at Borivali due to the altercation, preventing him from performing his duties" further added official.

The situation was captured on video by a fellow passenger, which showed Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel attempting to de -board Bhosale from the train. Bhosale was eventually de- boarded from the train at Nallasopara. "Following the incident, process of registration of a case was against the accused. In a turn of events, Bhosale admitted his wrongdoing, paid the Rs 1,500 to Jasbir Singh , which was lost , and submitted a written apology to the authorities. He reportedly expressed concern about the potential impact on his job prospects and begged for forgiveness. After that Jasbir Singh chose to forgive him, highlighting the complexities involved in such confrontations.Hence authorities decided to let Bhosale go with a warning after receiving a written apology from him" official said.

Railway officials emphasized that obstructing a ticket checker from performing their duties is a serious offense under railway regulations. Offenders may face fines of up to Rs 1000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both.