 Mumbai: Western Railway Observes ‘Partition Horror Remembrance Day’, Exhibition Organised At 33 Locations
Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway is seen viewing the exhibition set up at Churchgate station concourse on the theme ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.

Kamal Mishra Updated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
The ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ is observed on 14th August in memory of the struggles and sacrifice of the people of the nation who lost their lives and the sufferings of millions of people who were displaced during the Partition. To observe this day in a solemn manner, Western Railway has organized exhibition on the theme of “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” at 33 locations across WR.

Also on the eve of Independence Day, WR has illuminated its office buildings and prominent stations in the hues of the tricolour.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the photo exhibition displayed historical facts to bring to light the agony, suffering and pain of millions of people who suffered the Partition.

The exhibition is a stark reminder to the country of the largest displacement of human population in the last century, claiming lives of a large number of people. The exhibition on “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” was set up at 33 locations.

The exhibition was held on 14th August, 2024. In Mumbai Division, the exhibition has been set up at Churchgate, Mumbai Central, Bardoli, Navsari and Valsad stations and additionally digital exhibition on the horrors of Partition Day was shown at Surat, Borivali and Bandra Terminus stations while in Ahmedabad Division, the exhibition has been set up at 09 locations.

In Vadodara Division, the exhibition has been organised at 07 locations. In Bhavnagar Division, at 03 locations while in Rajkot Division, it is set up at 05 locations. In Ratlam Division, the exhibition has been organised at Ratlam station.

Vineet further stated that on the eve of Independence Day, WR’s office buildings and prominent stations have been lit up reflecting the tricolour through lights. The lighting commemorates India’s independence and is the pride of our past, our commitment to the present and our dreams of the future. 

