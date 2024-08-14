 Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership

Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership

Reliance Infra promoted Mumbai Metro One - the Ghatkopar Andheri line has set a record by carrying more than 500,000 commuters in a single day. On August 13, 2024, 500,385 people communted on this route.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro | Representative image

Ten years after the operations began on the Mumbai Metro’s Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova route, the Mumbai Metro One has achieved a record of carrying more thann 500,000 commuters in a single day. On August 13, 2024, Mumbai Metro One carried 500,385 commuters, the authorities informed. It has surpassed the pre-covid ridership numbers.

“This is the first time ridership of Mumbai Metro One has crossed milestone figure of 500,000 without impact of external factors. There is only one occasion when ridership of Mumbai Metro One had crossed 5 lakh when BEST buses went on strike for 9 days (8 January to 16 January 2019),” the press statement said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership
Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership
Mumbai Based Activist Spots Discrepancy In India's Map On MyGov Website, Complains To PMO
Mumbai Based Activist Spots Discrepancy In India's Map On MyGov Website, Complains To PMO
Ranvir Shorey On His Reaction To Jaya Bachchan's Thaali Remark During Lockdown: 'Today, I Won't Express It Sarcastically'
Ranvir Shorey On His Reaction To Jaya Bachchan's Thaali Remark During Lockdown: 'Today, I Won't Express It Sarcastically'
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Foxconn Chairman Young Liu Meets PM Modi; Explores Investment Plan In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, And Andhra Pradesh
Read Also
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
article-image

Mumbai Metro One is currently running 430 trips on weekdays with service frequency of around 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours. The Mumbai Metro One is operated by Metro One Operations Private Limited, backed by Reliance Infrastructure.

On June 8, 2024, the Mumbai Metro One- which connects Ghatkopar and Andheri, completed 10 years of successful operations. It is the first Metro line in Mumbai and being the crucial between eastern and western suburbs, the route has received overwhelming response from Mumbaikars.

Read Also
Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: 97% Work Of Phase 1 Connecting Seepz To BKC Completed; Operations To...
article-image

By June 8, 2024, Mumbai Metro One had made 11 lakh trips with 99 per cent punctuality. The introduction of the Metro service in Mumbai, the city’s hefty dependency on local trains diverted. It reduced travel time of commuters and especially useful for officer goers in the peak hours.

The 12-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor has 12 stations, starting from Versova in the western suburbs to the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership

Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership

Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki...

Mira Bhayandar: MLA Geeta Jain Chairs MBMC Meeting To Ensure Smooth Implementation Of CM Majhi Ladki...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 25-Year-Old Labourer To 3 Years Of Imprisonment For Assaulting...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Sentences 25-Year-Old Labourer To 3 Years Of Imprisonment For Assaulting...

Neelam Gorhe Becomes 1st Shiv Sena Woman Leader To Receive Cabinet Minister's Rank

Neelam Gorhe Becomes 1st Shiv Sena Woman Leader To Receive Cabinet Minister's Rank

Thane: 25-Year-Old Unmarried Woman Found Hanging From Iron Bar At Her House In Koliwada; Cops...

Thane: 25-Year-Old Unmarried Woman Found Hanging From Iron Bar At Her House In Koliwada; Cops...