Mumbai Metro One Sets Record Of 500,385 Commuters In Single Day, Surpasses Pre-Covid Ridership

Mumbai Metro | Representative image

Ten years after the operations began on the Mumbai Metro’s Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova route, the Mumbai Metro One has achieved a record of carrying more thann 500,000 commuters in a single day. On August 13, 2024, Mumbai Metro One carried 500,385 commuters, the authorities informed. It has surpassed the pre-covid ridership numbers.

“This is the first time ridership of Mumbai Metro One has crossed milestone figure of 500,000 without impact of external factors. There is only one occasion when ridership of Mumbai Metro One had crossed 5 lakh when BEST buses went on strike for 9 days (8 January to 16 January 2019),” the press statement said.

Mumbai Metro One is currently running 430 trips on weekdays with service frequency of around 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours. The Mumbai Metro One is operated by Metro One Operations Private Limited, backed by Reliance Infrastructure.

On June 8, 2024, the Mumbai Metro One- which connects Ghatkopar and Andheri, completed 10 years of successful operations. It is the first Metro line in Mumbai and being the crucial between eastern and western suburbs, the route has received overwhelming response from Mumbaikars.

By June 8, 2024, Mumbai Metro One had made 11 lakh trips with 99 per cent punctuality. The introduction of the Metro service in Mumbai, the city’s hefty dependency on local trains diverted. It reduced travel time of commuters and especially useful for officer goers in the peak hours.

The 12-km Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor has 12 stations, starting from Versova in the western suburbs to the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar.