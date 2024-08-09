Mumbai Metro 3 Progress Update: 97% Work Of Phase 1 Connecting Seepz To BKC Completed; Operations To Begin Soon |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro 3 project, an ambitious infrastructure venture, has reached a significant milestone with 97% of the work on its first phase, connecting Seepz to the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), now complete. The update, shared by Metro 3 officials on the project's official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), stated that the final stages of testing are underway.

The post further provided details that inspections of all stations within Phase 1 had been carried out by the Fire Brigade department of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM). Electrical systems and other crucial infrastructure components are also in their final testing stages.

Mumbai Metro 3 Shares Update On Progress

The Mumbai Metro 3 post on X stated, "Total 97% work of Phase 1 of Metro 3 is completed. Inspections of all stations under phase 1 have been done by the Fire Brigade department of MCGM. The testing of electrical and all other systems is in the final stage. By next week MMRC will submit an application to invite the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) who will check various safety aspects of metro systems. Stay tuned!"

Project Planned To Be Flagged Off In July

Initially, the first phase of the Metro 3 project was scheduled to commence operations on July 24. However, due to pending safety checks and certification approvals, the launch of this vital transportation link has been delayed. Contrary to reports suggesting that the Metro 3 operations would begin soon, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has not yet finalised the date for Phase 1 of the Aqua Line to become operational.

According to recent updates from the Free Press Journal, MMRCL is still awaiting necessary certifications before beginning operations. Phase 1 of Metro 3, which runs between Aarey Colony and BKC, will commence once all approvals have been secured. Ultimately, the Aqua Line will serve a route stretching from Colaba to SEEPZ, enhancing Mumbai's public transportation network.

Exact Date Of Inauguration Yet To be Finalised

A senior MMRCL official confirmed that the exact date for the commencement of Metro 3 operations has yet to be determined. The inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) remains pending and the launch date will only be set once the CMRS gives the green light. The official hinted that MMRCL might invite the CMRS for inspection within the month.

Further insights from the official revealed that 99% of the civil work has been completed, with metro station construction at 97% and tunneling work fully accomplished. Overall system work is 77.6% complete, civil works at the depot are 99.8% finished, and mainline track work is 87% complete.

About Mumbai Metro 3 Project

Metro 3, spanning a 33.5-kilometer underground corridor along the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ route, features 27 stations, of which 26 are underground and one is at grade. The project requires multiple clearances, including from the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), the Independent Safety Assessor (ISA), and the CMRS. The RDSO has completed its inspection, and the ISA's inspection is ongoing.

MMRCL currently has a fleet of 19 rakes, which is sufficient to operate Phase 1 of the metro. Once operational, the Aqua Line is expected to offer 260 services daily, accommodating approximately 1.7 million passengers. MMRCL is also focusing on integrating multi-modal connectivity at stations, which includes connections to other public transport modes, improved footpaths, seating arrangements and foot over bridges to enhance last-mile connectivity.