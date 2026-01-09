Mumbai Crime: 54-Year-Old MCOCA Accused Arrested From Neral A Year After CSMT Gold Heist And Firing Case

MRA Marg Police arrested Kailas Mathura Suryavanshi, the main wanted accused in the January 2025 CSMT gold heist and firing case | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 08: The MRA Marg police have arrested the main wanted accused in the sensational gold heist and firing case that took place near CSMT on January 6, 2025. The accused, Kailas Mathura Suryavanshi (54), was nabbed from Neral in Raigad district after nearly a year of evading arrest.

Multiple serious charges invoked

An FIR registered in January 2025 includes multiple serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)—Sections 311, 310(2), 310(6), 111, 61(2), and 3(5)—along with provisions of the Arms Act (Sections 3, 5, 25 and 27), Mumbai Police Act Sections 37(1)(A) and 135, and stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) under Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4).

Robbery and firing near CSMT

The robbery took place on January 6, 2025, at around 10.30 pm. Three employees of an Angadia trader were carrying Rs 47 lakh in cash when four armed men followed them near CSMT.

The assailants first attempted to snatch the bag, and when they failed, they opened fire, injuring the complainant’s nephew before fleeing the spot.

Earlier arrests in the case

Earlier arrests in the case included Kiran Dhanawade (47) from Girgaon and Haroon Noor Mohammad Madia (45) from Dongri. Both were arrested within 24 hours of the crime in January 2025.

In February 2025, police also arrested the alleged mastermind, Javed Majeed Shaikh (42), from Panvel. He was tracked down and arrested in Delhi.

Accused evaded arrest for months

Despite multiple arrests, Suryavanshi managed to remain absconding. Police said he frequently shifted locations between Ulhasnagar, Vithalwadi, Shahad and Neral, making it difficult to trace him.

Trap laid at Neral

Police officers from MRA Marg police station received reliable intelligence that Suryavanshi was visiting Neral regularly. Acting swiftly, a police team laid a trap near Neral Railway Station and the Market Yard and successfully apprehended him.

Booked under MCOCA, probe continues

The accused is a resident of C-3, Sadguru Nagar, Pencil Factory, Banjara Pada, Ulhasnagar-4, Thane. He has now been booked under MCOCA due to his alleged involvement in an organised crime syndicate. Further investigation is ongoing.

