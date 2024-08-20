'Enjoy Karenge, Daaru Peeyenge': Kangana Ranaut’s Old VIDEO Inviting Media To Manali During Manikarnika Promotions Goes Viral

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut is currently promoting her upcoming film, Emergency, in which she plays the role of Indira Gandhi. Recently, an old video of the actress is doing the rounds on social media, where she is seen inviting the media to Manali, where she resides.

During the promotions of Manikarnika, a media person sent Kangana Ranaut early birthday wishes and asked if she would celebrate her special day in Manali. Kangana nodded in agreement. When asked about the housewarming party, she laughed and responded, "Bhagwan kare, Inshallah. Hum sab ek din Manali mein jaaye, baraf mein jake enjoy karenge and daaru peeyenge. (We all should go to Manali one day, enjoy the snow, and have some drinks.)

Her co-star, Ankita Lokhande, appeared visibly shocked by Ranaut's response.

Check out the video:

Kangana is a native of Himachal Pradesh. Her Manali house has been designed by Shabnam Gupta and reportedly costs Rs 30 crore. The actress purchased the place for Rs 10 crore, soon after the success of her film Queen, and spent as much as Rs 20 crore on building it.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was released in 2019, with Kangana playing the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. The film was directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Ranaut.

The historical film featured Danny Denzongpa, Suresh Oberoi, Atul Kulkarni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jisshu Sengupta and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, among others.

Speaking about Ranaut's upcoming film, Emergency, it also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

Next, the actress will also reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu actor R. Madhavan in an untitled physiological thriller film.