 Kangana Ranaut Expresses Desire To Direct Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Together: 'Would Like To Show Their Talented Sides'
Kangana Ranaut shared that her PR team imposed a strict 'Emergency' on her, advising her not to speak to the media at the trailer launch.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 06:33 PM IST
On August 14, Kangana Ranaut unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of her film, Emergency. The actress will play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Kangana stated that she feels Bollywood has 'boycotted' her. She also expressed her desire to direct a film with the three Khans: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. 

Feeling emotional, Kangana said that she faced many obstacles throughout the film. "Many people come into your life, like angels and they see you through. Thanks to my cast, as everybody knows, the industry has boycotted me. It is not easy to stand with me, do my film, and most definitely not easy to praise me, but they have done it all. My producer, Renu Pitti, who herself is a woman, understood the importance of a film on a woman directed by a woman."

She added, "My brother, Akshit Ranaut, since I took up my duties for the nation, has been taking up the fort for me. My family, friends and all the media are wishing and hoping for me to rise again, as all of us identify with the underdog. Today, a very important person in the film—someone who gave me so much strength and hope—Satish Kaushik—is not with us. We miss him immensely."

The actress shared that her PR team imposed a strict "Emergency" on her, advising her not to speak to the media at the trailer launch. She joked that they had even told her she didn’t have the freedom to speak. However, Anupam Kher stepped in and encouraged her to address the media.

Kangana, who is also a politician, addressed the possibility of quitting acting, stating, "We are in very good times where we have very supportive people. I think this is a question that I would like people to decide."

"I never said I wanted to be a leader. It's something people should suggest on their own. If Emergency works and people want to see more of me, and if I feel I can be successful, I'll continue with my films. If I find greater success in politics and feel more needed there, I'll go where I'm most valued and respected. I will let life decide for me.I have no fixed plans about where I should go," added Ranaut.

Kangana also expressed her desire for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. "I would like to show the talented sides where they can act, look good and do something significant to society. They are adding a lot of revenue to the industry and we should be grateful. I think all three have artistic sides that have not been explored. One actor I would always regret not directing is Irrfan Khan; he was one of my favourite Khan's.

