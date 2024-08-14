Emergency: Who Plays What In Kangana Ranaut's Film?

By: Sachin T | August 14, 2024
The much-awaited trailer of Kangana Ranaut's Emergency was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday. In the film, which she has also directed, Kangana portrays the iconic figure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi
Actor Shreyas Talpade will be seen as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who served three terms as India's Prime Minister
Late actor Satish Kaushik will be seen as Jagjivan Ram. When Gandhi had refused his request of relaxing Emergency, he quit the Congress and there were grave consequences for the then PM
Veteran actor Anupam Kher will be seen as Jayaprakash Narayan, a prominent leader and activist who opposed Gandhi's Emergency rule
Actor Milind Soman has stepped into the shoes of Sam Manekshaw, the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war hero, for Emergency
Indira Gandhi's close confidante, Pupul Jayakar, will be played by Mahima Chaudhry in the film
Vishak Nair, who has been a part of several Malayalam films, will be seen as Sanjay Gandhi, the younger son of Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi
