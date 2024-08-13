'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career As BJP MP

After much delays and setbacks, Kangana Ranaut's Emergency is finally set to hit the silver screens on September 6. And as the actress gears up for its promotions, she recently said that her political career as a Bharatiya Janata Party MP has taken a toll on her filmy work.

Kangana serves as the sitting MP for BJP from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh, and of late, the actress is seen attending Parliament sessions regularly and indulging in social work as well. In an interview with Variety, Kangana stated that it was not easy being a politician.

'My film work is suffering': Kangana Ranaut

"Being a parliamentarian is a very demanding job. Especially in my constituency, we’ve had floods, so I am all over the place," she said, adding that she has been tied up with surveying the flood-hit regions of Himachal Pradesh.

She then stated how her films have taken a backseat due to her political career. "My film work is suffering. My projects are waiting. I’m not able to start my shoots. I’m waiting for more parliamentary sessions detail, like winter session, so I can adjust my dates," she said.

She added that she is equally committed to acting as her political career and that she wants to focus on what requires her attention on priority.

"Right now, it’s just way too much happening in my life," she stated.

About Emergency

Meanwhile, the trailer of Emergency is all set to drop on August 14, a day before India's Independence Day. In the film, Kangana will be seen playing the role of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Besides Kangana, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik and others in key roles.

Kangana recently stated that Emergency cannot rake up any controversy as the team that worked on writing the film included people who were close to Indira Gandhi.