'Horrible, Horrific': Kangana Ranaut Demands CBI Inquiry In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has demanded a CBI inquiry in the horrifying rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The sitting MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh took to her social media handle in the late hours of Monday and demanded justice for the deceased.

Kangana pens note on Kolkata rape-murder case

Kangana took to her Instagram stories to pen a hard-hitting note on the incident, highlighting the gruesome points. "Murder of a trainee woman doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata is horrible & horrific. The semi-nude body of the woman post-graduate trainee doctor was found inside the seminar hall on Friday morning. She was brutally murdered, and her body bore multiple injury marks," she wrote.

Kangana went on to say, "The preliminary autopsy report indicated sexual abuse before her murder. I hope case is transferred to CBI for complete inquiry & the assaulter is punished harshly."

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

The incident took place on August 9, Friday. The accused in the incident has been identified as Sanjoy Roy, who worked as a civic volunteer for Kolkata Police.

He was posted at the police outpost at RG Kar Medical College, which allowed him access to various departments within the hospital.

As per reports, Roy confessed to the crime shortly after being questioned by the police, displaying no remorse and reportedly stating, "Hang me if you want." His mobile phone was found to contain a large amount of pornographic material.

The accused has been remanded in police custody till August 23. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has stated that if the Kolkata Police fails to solve the case by August 18, they will hand it over to the CBI.