Kangana Ranaut Raises Voice Against Extremists To Protect Peace In Country Amid Bangladesh Crisis: 'Pick Your Swords, Keep Them Sharp'

Actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut has always been vocal about the issue in the country. She shared her thoughts about what peace means to her, and how one must be prepared to fight against the threat just like Israel as our country is covered with extremists.

The actress-turned-politician focused on the facts to take out time and learn self-defence as one must be ready to protect the people and country. This all happened after the Bangladesh crises amid PM Sheikh Hasina fled which led to protest in the country. She wrote on X, "Peace is not air or sunlight that you think is your birthright and will come to you for free. Mahabharata ho ya Ramayana biggest battles in the history of the world have been fought for peace. Pick your swords and keep them sharp, practice some combat form daily."

She further added, "If not much give 10 mins to self-defence every day. Your submission to other weapons should not be a consequence of your incompetence in fighting. Surrender in trust is love but in fear is cowardice. Like Israel now we are also covered by extremists. We must be ready to protect our people and our land."

Peace is not air or sun light that you think is your birth right and will come to you for free. Mahabharata ho ya Ramayana biggest battles in the history of the world have been fought for peace. Pick your swords and keep them sharp, practice some combat form everyday. If not much… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2024

Netizens React

As soon as she shared her thoughts about the threat in the country just like Israel we must be ready to protect our people and our land. Netizens share their thoughts about the same, some came in support of the actress, while others slammed her for provoking people and not maintaining peace in the country. One of the users wrote, "Correction! Extremists are not a challenge on the boundaries only. It's an internal challenge as well. Extremist forces are present Even in the parliament."

Another user commented, "English medium version of sadhvi prachi with good make-up and expensive clothes."

The third user wrote, "Very True ma’am. We have an extremist who calls people of a particular community “ghuspatiya”, the extremism in his eyes can identify them with their clothes. He is so extremist that he claims to have stopped the war between the 2 countries but couldn’t stop his own state from burning in the last 1 year. He is so extremist that he can’t figure out if his extremism is biological or non-biological.

"Our swords are our “voting rights” we have picked them up and we will make sure to remove this extremist from power in 2029," the comment concluded.

"Another desperate lady posting nonsense to get some random engagement", the comment reads.

Here's What Happened In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled this week to India as anti-government protesters marched on her official residence.

According to multiple reports, hundreds of Hindu houses, businesses, and temples have been vandalized following the news, and the military has taken charge of the control of the situation. However, her son Sajeeb Wazed has confirmed that she has not officially resigned as the Prime Minister.