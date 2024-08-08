Kangana Ranaut Slapped With ₹40 Crore Defamation Notice For Sharing Rahul Gandhi's Morphed Photo With Skull Cap, Cross

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has landed herself in a legal soup for sharing a morphed photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on social media. The BJP MP from Mandi has been slapped with a Rs 40 crore defamation notice for sharing a picture of Gandhi wearing a skull cap.

Recently, Kangana took a dig at Gandhi over his remarks on the caste census in Parliament. She shared a fake photo of Gandhi in which the Leader of Opposition can be seen wearing a skull cap, having a cross around his neck and turmeric and vermillion tilak on his forehead. "Jaati jivi jise bina jaati pooche jaati ganana karani hai (One who wishes to hold a caste census without asking anyone's caste)," the actress wrote along with the photo.

Defamation case against Kangana

Kangana was slammed by netizens for the distasteful meme on Gandhi and now, senior Supreme Court lawyer Narendra Mishra has decided to take legal action against the actress for the same.

Mishra stated that it was illegal under the IT Act to edit and morph someone's picture and share it on the internet without their due permission. He then said that he has filed a Rs 40 crore defamation case against her and sought compensation for tarnishing Gandhi's image.

When Kangana demanded Rahul Gandhi's 'drug test'

A few days ago, Kangana made headlines after she went on to declare publically that Rahul Gandhi must undergo a "drug test".

The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi targeted Gandhi for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Union Budget 2024 and stated that he must refrain from making "irrational" comments.

"Rahul Gandhi has no dignity and yesterday he was saying that we are Shivji's baraat and this is a Chakravyuh. I feel that he should be tested if he is doing drug consumption. The way he reaches the Parliament and the way he speaks irrationally. Either he is drunk or under the influence of drugs whenever he reaches the Parliament. Nobody can make this kind of statement in their right mind," Kangana had said, drawing backlash from netizens.