'Rahul Should Seek Some Therapy Sessions': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut Takes Potshot At Lok Sabha LoP Over 'Killed One Rahul' Remark

Actress-turned-politician and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday took a potshot at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his "killed the other Rahul" remark.

Terming Rahul Gandhi's statements during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address as "irresponsible," Kangana, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), mentioned one of his remarks where he said that "he is not one Rahul; in fact, there are two of him. One will now live for the constitution, and the other one... the other one he has killed."

Taking a potshot at the former Congress president, Kangana wrote, "This is not funny. Rahul ji should immediately seek some therapy sessions. A lot of psychologists would agree that the pressure from the family/mother to be someone else other than who you want to be can give one such identity crisis..."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"There is a lot of paradox, conflict, and pain in that statement of Rahul ji. Rahul ji told Honourable Defence Minister ji also that he sees two of him as well," she added.

Raising her concern over Rahul Gandhi's statements, she further wrote, "Such statements are absolutely alarming, and I can’t stop thinking about the psychological undercurrent of such behavior in Parliament."

After the conclusion of Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, Kangana Ranaut responded by saying his speech was akin to a good stand-up comedy act.

#WATCH | On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament, BJP MP & actor Kangana Ranaut says, "I have said, Rahul Gandhi did a good standup comedian act because he made all our gods and goddesses, brand ambassador of Congress. He said that the hand raised by Lord Shiva in… pic.twitter.com/e67SRhNZjM — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

"I have said, Rahul Gandhi did a good stand-up comedian act because he made all our gods and goddesses brand ambassadors of Congress. He said that the hand raised by Lord Shiva in blessing is the hand of Congress. These are his statements, this was his speech, so we were already laughing... I think he should apologize for his statements," Kangana told news agency ANI.

Rahul Gandhi came under fire from opposition leaders after his nearly 2-hour-long fiery speech in the Lok Sabha, during which he took a swipe at the BJP over various issues.