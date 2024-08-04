Kangana Ranaut To Sell Her Mumbai Bungalow For ₹40 Crore: Report

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is now also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, currently has her hands full with her movie releases as well as her political commitments. And amidst this, the actress is reportedly planning to sell her house in Mumbai for a staggering amount.

As per reports, Kangana's property, which also houses her production house Manikarnika Films' office. Spread across an area of 3,042 square feet, the property, located in Mumbai's posh Bandra suburb, comes with two floors. The actress has reportedly set a selling price of Rs 40 crore for the property.

Kangana is yet to issue an official statement on the same.

Interestingly, this is the same property that was demolished by the BMC in September 2020, after the civic body tagged some parts of it to be "illegal". The demolition kicked up a storm with Kangana filing a case against BMC and the Bombay High Court staying the demolition midway.

Kangana had slammed the then-Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, and his government, for trying to shut her voice and had accused the Shiv Sena of seeking revenge from her for exposing their lies. The actress even sought a compensation of Rs 2 crore.

However, in May 2023, she dropped the charges against BMC.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency, in which she is set to play the role of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. After multiple delays, the film is finally set to hit the silver screens on September 6 this year.