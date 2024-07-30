‘Rahul Gandhi Is Under Influence’: Kangana Ranaut Calls For Drug Test Over Congress Leader’s 'Chakravyuh' Remark; Watch VIDEO

‘Rahul Gandhi Is Under Influence’: Kangana Ranaut Calls For Drug Test Over Congress Leader’s 'Chakravyuh' Remark | X

Mandi: Kangana Ranaut has a reputation for sparking controversies. In her latest incident, the Bollywood actress-turned-politician verbally attacked Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. Ranaut, who is aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also a MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, made a controversial remark suggesting that a drug test should be conducted on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he makes nonsensical statements in Parliament. A video of Ranaut’s statement about Rahul Gandhi has gone viral on social media.

Kangana Ranaut targeted Rahul Gandhi for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Union Budget 2024. Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani in his speech. He alleged that these six people have trapped the entire country in their Chakravyuh.

Kangana Ranaut said, "Rahul Gandhi hurts the constitution through his words, Prime Minister will not be elected by looking at the age, gender or caste, tomorrow Rahul Gandhi will say that Prime Minister should be elected by looking at the skin colour. He does not respect the democracy, yesterday also he did a comedy show in the Parliament."

She further said, "Rahul Gandhi has no dignity and yesterday he was saying that we are Shivji's baraat and this is a Chakravyuh. I feel that he should be tested if he is doing drug consumption. The way he reaches the Parliament and the way he speaks irrationally. Being a new MP, even I was shocked to listen to him claiming that the competition is between Shivji ki baraat and Chakravyuh."

She further said, "Don't you feel that the person's drug test should be conducted, I think it should be done. Either he is drunk or under the influence of drugs whenever he reaches the Parliament. Nobody can make this kind of statement in their right mind."