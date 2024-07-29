'Common Man Trapped Like Abhimanyu In Chakravyuh': Rahul Gandhi Draws Mahabharath Analogy To Target PM Modi On Union Budget

Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | X

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi spoke on the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In his speech, Rahul Gandhi decried the Union Budget, saying its sole aim is to strengthen this framework of big businesses, monopoly, the framework of political monopoly that destroys the democratic structure, and finally, the framework of the deep state or the agencies”

The Congress leader began his speech by recalling his remarks made during the opening session of the 18th Lok Sabha. "In my last speech, I spoke about some religious concepts. Shiv ji's concept of Ahimsa, the fact that the trishool is placed behind his back and not held in the hand. I spoke about the snake on Shiv ji's neck, and I also said how all religions in our country propose the idea of non-violence and can be encapsulated in the phrase, 'Daro Mat, Darao Mat,'" said Rahul.

"I also said that there is an idea beyond personal, the idea of Abhay Mudra, that transmits the notion of affection and ahimsa to everybody else," he added.

Hitting out at the BJP, the Congress MP said, "There's an atmosphere of fear in India, and that fear has pervaded every part of our country. The problem is that in the BJP, only one man can dream of being the PM. If the Defence Minister decides to want to be the PM, there is a big problem; there's fear.

Rahul said that the Union Budget has not addressed the issue of tax terrorism that has hurt small businesses hard.

21st Century 'Chakravyuh'

Rahul Gandhi alleged that six people—Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani—control everything.

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'Chakravyuh' and killed him... I did a little research and found out that 'Chakravyuh' is also known as 'Padmavyuh'—which means 'Lotus formation.' 'Chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus. In the 21st century, a new 'Chakravyuh' has been formed—that too in the form of a Lotus," said Rahul.

"The Prime Minister wears its symbol on his chest. What was done with Abhimanyu, is being done with India—the youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses... Today, too, there are six people at the center of 'Chakravyuh'... Six people control today too—Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Ambani, and Adani," he added.

Rahul further said that there are three forces behind Chakravyuh that has captured India. First one is coming from the concentration of financial power. "First is the idea of monopoly capital—that two people should be allowed to own the entire Indian wealth," he said.

"The second element is the institutions, agencies, CBI, ED, Income Tax dept of this nation and the third is the political executive. These three together are at the heart of the chakravyuh, and they have devastated this country. "

The Budget session, which began on July 22, is expected to conclude on August 12.