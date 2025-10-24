 'Phir Ek Baar Sushasan Sarkar: PM Modi Kickstarts Poll Campaign In Bihar's Samastipur, Fires Salvos At RJD, Congress | Highlights
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Phir Ek Baar Sushasan Sarkar: PM Modi Kickstarts Poll Campaign In Bihar's Samastipur, Fires Salvos At RJD, Congress | Highlights

'Phir Ek Baar Sushasan Sarkar: PM Modi Kickstarts Poll Campaign In Bihar's Samastipur, Fires Salvos At RJD, Congress | Highlights

Drawing a sharp contrast with the opposition, Modi accused the RJD and Congress of corruption and “family-centric politics,” saying, “Those out on bail for scams are now trying to steal the title of ‘Jan Nayak’ (people’s leader). Bihar will never tolerate this insult to Karpoori Thakur.”

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi in Bihar's Samastipur |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Bihar on Friday with a massive rally in Samastipur, asserting that the state was ready to bring back the NDA government with a stronger mandate. Before addressing the rally, Modi visited Karpuri Gram to pay floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, calling him “a guiding light for social justice and empowerment of the poor and backward.”

Emphasising his government’s commitment to the underprivileged, Modi said, “Our government has prioritised the welfare of the poor, Dalits, Mahadalits, backward and extremely backward classes.” He highlighted key initiatives such as 10% reservation for economically weaker sections and the extension of SC-ST reservation for another decade.

Drawing a sharp contrast with the opposition, Modi accused the RJD and Congress of corruption and “family-centric politics,” saying, “Those out on bail for scams are now trying to steal the title of ‘Jan Nayak’ (people’s leader). Bihar will never tolerate this insult to Karpoori Thakur.”

Modi listed the NDA government’s development work in Bihar, including six-lane highways, new railway lines, Vande Bharat trains, and power projects. He said Bihar received three times more central funding under NDA compared to the Congress era, resulting in “three times more development.”

FPJ Shorts
Family Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP
Family Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP
'He Was Deeply Passionate About...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey After He Passes Away At 70
'He Was Deeply Passionate About...': Sachin Tendulkar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey After He Passes Away At 70
Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Announces Release Date For Finale; Know Runtime, Storyline, Cast, When & Where To Watch
Stranger Things Season 5: Netflix Announces Release Date For Finale; Know Runtime, Storyline, Cast, When & Where To Watch
'No Deal With A Gun To Our Head': Piyush Goyal Says India Won't Bow To Donald Trump's Tariff Pressure
'No Deal With A Gun To Our Head': Piyush Goyal Says India Won't Bow To Donald Trump's Tariff Pressure

He also praised the “Chief Minister Women Employment Scheme,” under which Rs 10,000 each has been deposited into the bank accounts of over 1.2 crore women. Promising more support if the NDA returns to power, he added, “After November 14, our government will further expand job opportunities for women.”

Targeting RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Modi evoked memories of Bihar’s “Jungle Raj” era, asserting that the state would never let those dark days return. “Phir ek baar, NDA sarkar; phir ek baar sushasan sarkar; jungle raj waalon ko door rakhega Bihar. (Once again, NDA government, once again good governance; Bihar will keep jungle raj away.)”

Ending on a confident note, Modi declared that under CM Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA would “break all previous records” and secure Bihar’s largest-ever public mandate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Family Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP

Family Feud Over Property Ends In Tragedy: Father Shoots Son Dead, Injures Daughter-In-Law In UP

'No Deal With A Gun To Our Head': Piyush Goyal Says India Won't Bow To Donald Trump's Tariff...

'No Deal With A Gun To Our Head': Piyush Goyal Says India Won't Bow To Donald Trump's Tariff...

Delhi Pollution: Demand For Air Purifiers, Masks Jumps 60–70% As AQI Hits Season’s Worst Level

Delhi Pollution: Demand For Air Purifiers, Masks Jumps 60–70% As AQI Hits Season’s Worst Level

Manish Gupta Appointed As India's Next Ambassador To Ireland

Manish Gupta Appointed As India's Next Ambassador To Ireland

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After...

Bihar Elections 2025: 'Sirf Chehra Badalne Se....' Union Minister Virendra Khatik Takes Dig After...