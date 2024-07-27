VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Sends Shoe Stitching Machine To Cobbler He Promised In Sultanpur | X

New Delhi, July 27: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday sent a shoe stitching machine to the cobbler he had met the previous day in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

“Yesterday, our leader Rahul Gandhi met cobbler Ram Chait in Sultanpur (UP) and learned about the details of his work. To support him, Rahul Gandhi has sent a shoe-stitching machine, which will ease his work. This gesture exemplifies Rahul Gandhi's dedication as a leader for the people, truly a leader for everyone,” Congress wrote on X.

The cobbler Chait Ram received a phone call in the morning notifying him that Rahul Gandhi had sent a shoe-stitching machine for him. In the afternoon, members of Rahul Gandhi’s team arrived at the cobbler's workshop in a police jeep to deliver the machine.

YESTERDAY—Jannayak Rahul Gandhi promised financial help to Ramchet Ji.



TODAY—Rahul Gandhi has provided a shoe sewing machine and financial help to the Sultanpur's Cobbler Ramchet Ji.



Rahul ki Guarantee🙌 pic.twitter.com/qXyIJr1bP6 — Newton (@newt0nlaws) July 27, 2024

Overjoyed, Chait Ram sent two pairs of shoes to Rahul Gandhi as a gesture of thanks, according to media reports. Additionally, some experts from the team provided Chait Ram with a briefing on how to operate the machine.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi engaged with the cobbler in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, as part of his visit related to a defamation case. The Congress MP, who was there for legal proceedings, took the opportunity to learn about the cobbler's trade and skills.

Ram Chait, has been making footwear for over 40 years from his makeshift shop. A video of their interaction circulated online, earning praise from netizens for Gandhi’s thoughtful gesture. This visit follows another similar event on May 15, when Gandhi visited a barber shop in Raebareli for a haircut and beard trim, inquiring about the latest haircut trends.

Last September, Gandhi made headlines for his unannounced visit to the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in New Delhi, where he donned a coolie uniform and carried luggage on his head.