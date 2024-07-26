Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi Appears In Court For Defamation Case, Calls It 'Cheap Publicity' | ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before an MP-MLA court on July 26 in connection with a defamation case, asserting that the case politically motivated and was filed for "cheap publicity."

Gandhi appeared before Special Judge Shubham Verma, where he stated that he never made any defamatory statements, according to his lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla.

The case stems from allegations made in 2018 by BJP leader Vijay Mishra, who accused Gandhi of making derogatory comments during a press conference in Bengaluru. During the conference, Gandhi referred to Amit Shah as an “accused” in a murder case.

"Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement in the court and said that all the allegations are false and the complaint has been filed due to political malice," Shukla told reporters. The court has set the next hearing for August 12, during which the complainant will need to present evidence for cross-examination.

Special Judge Shubham Verma had summoned Gandhi to record his statement, warning of stern action for non-compliance after he missed 12 consecutive hearings. During the previous hearing, Shukla explained Gandhi's absence on July 2 was due to his parliamentary duties as the Leader of Opposition.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing BJP leader Mishra, confirmed that Gandhi recorded his statement and that evidence will be presented on August 12. Sources indicated that Gandhi is not required to appear in court on that date.

Earlier this year, Gandhi had interrupted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Amethi to appear in court on February 20, where he was granted bail.

On Friday morning, a large number of Congress workers gathered at the civil court as Gandhi arrived at 11 a.m. He appeared before the special judge in court number 15 and left after recording his statement. The court premises were heavily secured with a significant presence of security personnel.

Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Rae Bareli, arrived in Lucknow by air and then traveled to Sultanpur by road. On his return journey he stopped at the shop of a cobbler and enquired about his life and livelihood for over half an hour.