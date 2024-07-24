Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Dynasty Politics Reference Gets BJP To Attack '3rd Time Fail' Rahul Gandhi; VIDEO

BJP's Amit Malviya used Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's comment to attack Rahul Gandhi | X

BJP IT-Cell chief Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared a video of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and took a dig at Congress MP and leader Rahul Gandhi. In the video from inside the Telangana assembly in which CM Revanth Reddy delivered a speech in Telugu, the Telangana CM recounts his success at various levels of politics and attributes it to his hardwork instead of any political legacy left behind by his father or grandfather.

BJP's Malviya saw an opportunity and opening in Malviya's speech to attack Congress' Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader took to X and captioned the video, "Revanth Reddy wanted to deliver a message to Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi and used the floor of Telangana Assembly to make his point…"

"We can't enter politics by using our father's and grandfather's names. After working hard, we rose to politics from the lower level," said Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in the Assembly.

Revanth Reddy wanted to deliver a message to Third Time Fail Rahul Gandhi and used the floor of Telangana Assembly to make his point… https://t.co/97ULfRdNWi — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 24, 2024

Though it is quite clear that the Telangana CM's reference was in context to the importance of hard work in politics to rise up the ranks, the BJP latched on the opportunity to attack Rahul Gandhi.

BJP's Continued Attack On Rahul In The Name Of Nepotism

The BJP has time and again raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi coming from a rich political lineage and alleged that Rahul has benefitted immensely from dynasty politics. The BJP has often attacked Rahul Gandhi with the narrative that he owes his prominence in the Congress party and politics to his family and not his political skills or merit.

As a matter of fact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his various rallied and speeches has referred to Rahul as Shahzada (meaning crown prince) to ensure that the image the BJP paints of Rahul gets imprinted in the minds of the voters.

"Third Time Fail"

Though it's a fact that the Congress has lost consecutive general elections under Rahul Gandhi, the improved performance of the Congress in the 2024 general elections has helped Rahul's leadership credentials. The BJP's jibe at Rahul for the Congress losing repeated elections has definitely lost some sheen after the Congress leader's aggressive stand against the government regarding important issues both inside and outside the parliament.