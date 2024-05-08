PM Modi Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi: 'Shehzada Ye Ghoshit Karein Ki Ambani-Adani Se Kitna Maal Uthaya Hai'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi fired fresh salvos at former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi during a rally in Telangana's Karimnagar on Wednesday amid intense campaigning from political parties for Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi hit out at Rahul Gandhi, asking him why he stopped abusing 'Ambani-Adani' in his election campaigns.

Addressing the public gathering, PM said, "Shehzada' of Congress, since his issue of Rafale grounded, he started talking about '5 industrialists' all the time in the last five years...later he started saying 'Ambani-Adani', but after the elections were announced, he stopped abusing 'Ambani-Adani'.I wish to ask the Shehzadey of Congress, how much black money have they recieved from Adani, Ambani?...What has been the deal that you stopped abusing 'Ambani-Adani' overnight..."

#WATCH | In his address to a public meeting in Telangana's Karimnagar, PM Narendra Modi says, "'Shehzada' of Congress, since his issue of Rafale grounded, he started talking about '5 industrialists' all the time in the last five years...later he started saying 'Ambani-Adani', but… pic.twitter.com/lIbSURkY1C — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2024

Here, the Prime Minister launched an attack on the principal opposition party in the state, BRS, stating that BRS and Congress share a common character. They both accuse each other of corruption, but behind closed doors, they are both part of the same syndicate.

"The only 'glue' that binds Congress and BRS together is of corruption. Appeasement politics is what's their agenda. Congress and BRS follow the 'zero governance model'. Therefore, we need to save Telangana from the corrupt clutches of these parties," said PM during the rally.

Congress will snach away the reservation rights from SCs, STs and Dalits

Alleging corruption charges against the Congress party, PM Modi said, "The Congress party wants to grab the reservation rights meant for SCs, STs and Dalits and give the same to the Muslim community. Ensuring welfare is neither their vision nor agenda. All that Congress wants to secure is its vote bank. This corrupt party is fully immersed in appeasement policy."

In Telangana, all the 17 constituencies in the state will go for polling in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

In Telangana, a total of 525 candidates are in the fray for the general elections.

The counting for all the 543 Lok Sabha seat will take place on June 4.