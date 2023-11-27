Telangana Elections 2023: 'KCR Abuses Me Because I Did Not Take Him In NDA', Says PM Modi At Mahabubabad Rally; Watch

PM Modi addressing election rally in Mahabubabad, Telangana |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing his tirade against the ruling BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and CM K Chandrashekhar Rao ahead of the Telangana assembly polls, said KCR abuses him because he did not allow his party to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.

"KCR realised the increasing power of BJP much earlier. For a long time, he was making an effort to strike a friendship with the BJP. Once, when he came to Delhi, KCR met me and made the same request. But BJP can never work against the wishes of the people of Telangana. Ever since BJP turned down KCR, BRS has been baffled. The party doesn't lose any opportunity to abuse me. BRS knows that Modi will never let it anywhere near BJP. This is Modi's guarantee," the Prime Minister said at a poll rally in Mahabubabad.

The PM also stressed that the saffron party considers this as its responsibility to get Telangana out of the clutches of BRS.

"All scams of KCR that he did here will be probed by the BJP Government. Those who betrayed the poor and youth of Telangana will not be spared," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also accused the BRS and Congress of indulging in appeasement politics.

"The four wheels and the steering of BRS' 'car' are no different from the 'hand' of Congress. Both these parties indulge in appeasement on the basis of religion. Both of them boosted corruption. Both of them promoted the dynasty. Both of them took appeasement to new heights. Wherever both these parties remained (in power), law and order got destroyed. Both parties betrayed Dalits and BC community. It is only BJP that is truly empowering the tribal community and SC community," he went on to add.

"Our resolve is to send the corrupt BRS to jail," PM Modi said.

Now that voting has wrapped up in the other four poll-bound states, Telangana has become the focus of attention for all political parties. The Election Commission (EC) has revoked the permission granted to the Telangana government to distribute financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the Rythu Bandhu scheme. This decision comes in the wake of a state minister violating the provisions of the model code by publicly announcing the disbursements. The crucial D-Day, set for December 3 by the EC, will determine the fate of all the contenders in the electoral race.