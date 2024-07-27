'Why Can't Sex Stay In Bedrooms?': Kangana Ranaut SLAMS 'Hyper-Sexualised & Blasphemous' Act At Paris Olympics Event (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut slammed the 'hyper-sexualised and blasphemous' act at the opening ceremony of Olympics 2024 in Paris on Friday. For the unawares, Paris Olympics courted controversy for a drag performance involving children, apparently reimagining The Last Supper. Soon after the visuals from the extravagant event surfaced, netizens called it 'controversial' and 'blasphemous'.

Sharing pictures of the performance on her Instagram story, Kangana also criticised the act and slammed them for mocking Christianity.

"The Paris Olympics is under fire for including a child in their hyper-sexualised, blasphemous rendition of The Last Supper. An apparent child could be seen joining the drag queens during the performance. They also showed a naked man painted blue as Jesus and mocked Christianity. Leftists totally hijacked Olympics 2024. Shame," Kangana wrote.

She shared another picture of the opening ceremony act and stated that everything at the event was about being 'homosexual'.

She wrote, "At Olympics opening everything was about being homosexual. I am not against homosexuality but this is beyond me how Olympics is related to any sexuality?? Why games, sports participation of all nations to claim human excellence being taken over by sex?? Why can't sex stay in our bedrooms?? Why it has to be national identity? This is bizarre."

Take a look at other Instagram stories of Kangana here:

Netizens have been vocal in their criticism of the controversial performance that featured children and depicted the Last Supper with drag queens. The act was met with intense backlash, with many condemning it as an 'insult towards Christians.'

Other performances, including the beheading of Marie Antoinette and Philippe Katerine’s depiction of Dionysus, the God of Wine, also sparked intense debate on social media.

However, neither the organisers of Paris Olympics nor the performers have confirmed that their act was indeed a rendition of the Last Supper.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has gone full Woke dystopian.



The opening ceremony was filled with transgend*r mockery of the Last Supper, the Golden Calf idol, and even the Pale Horse from the Book of Revelation.



The Olympics has made it clear that Christian viewers aren't welcome. pic.twitter.com/LgawyE6YRX — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 26, 2024

To all the Christians of the world who are watching the #Paris2024 ceremony and felt insulted by this drag queen parody of the Last Supper, know that it is not France that is speaking but a left-wing minority ready for any provocation. #notinmyname



À tous les chrétiens du monde… pic.twitter.com/GusP2TR63u — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) July 26, 2024

This was extremely disrespectful to Christians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 26, 2024

This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate

NOT WELCOME pic.twitter.com/T88AmXbqXL — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

Meanwhile, Kangana fought the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Mandi seat in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket and won with a huge margin of votes. She often shares her views and opinions on various social and political issues.

On the film front, the actress is gearing up for the release of Emergency, in which she will essay the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film is scheduled to release on September 7, 2024.