Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:18 PM IST

Proud fans take to Twitter to celebrate as Kangana Ranaut wins award for Best Actress at the 67th National Film Awards

FPJ Web Desk
The 67th National Film Awards were presented in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Monday, October 25.

Vice President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu handed the awards to the awardees. The 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award was given to superstar Rajinikanth as part of the ceremony. Kangana Ranaut won Best Actress for her roles in 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga.'

The actress walked up to the podium and accepted her prize, draped in a traditional saree. This is her fourth time winning a National Award.

She previously received Best Actress Awards for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, as well as Best Supporting Actress for her work in Fashion.

While Kangana and Manoj won acting accolades, Sushant Singh Rajput's last theatrical production Chhichhore took home the award for best Hindi film. Asuran won Best Tamil Film while Jersey got Best Telugu Film in the regional languages. Super Deluxe's Vijay Sethupathi took home the award for Best Supporting Actor.

In March of this year, the 67th National Film Awards were revealed. The jury chose from 461 feature films and 220 short films in the feature category. Dhanush and Manoj Bajpayee, won Best Actor awards for their roles in 'Asuran' and 'Bhonsle,' respectively.

Have a look at how fans have celebrated the actress's win on Twitter:

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:18 PM IST
