INDvsPAK : Fans miss MS Dhoni as they watch him interact with Pakistan players after defeat

India and Pakistan have only played each other in ICC events, with India refusing to play Pakistan in bilateral events. So, for this new generation of Pakistani players who have grown up watching MS Dhoni weave his magic around the Indian dressing room for the past decade, this was a unique opportunity.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam batted brilliantly to help Pakistan beat India by ten wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 12 match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan also overcame their jinx against India in men's T20 World Cups thanks to Shaheen Shah Afridi's opening burst. In the previous 12 World Cup clashes, they had not won a single match against India.

After the game, broadcasters showed Team India coach MS Dhoni interacting to certain Pakistan cricketers, which sparked outrage on social media. Former India captain Azam, Shoaib Malik, and Imad Wasim were among those seen conversing with him.

This has definitely taken fans to the path of nostalgia as they miss watching MS Dhoni play. Have a look at a few reactions after Mahi was spotted speaking to the Pakistan cricketers.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 11:21 AM IST