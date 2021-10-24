Watch video: BCCI secretary Jay Shah echoes sentiment of India fans in T20 World Cup match against Pakistan

India clashed with Pakistan in their T20 World Cup Super 12 opening match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The Babar Azam-led side won the toss and inserted India in and had them in trouble with Shaheen Shah Afridi sending both the openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul back inside the first 13 balls.

Captain Virat Kohli led India’s recovery with a record tenth T20 World Cup half century, the most in the competition. He added 53 with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket and 41 with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth.

Jay Shah was every Indian in that moment pic.twitter.com/TXdyp4YYVh — Omkar🇮🇳 (@omgs_tweets) October 24, 2021

Hardik Pandya, who walked in at number seven scored 11 off eight balls. In the penultimate over of the innings, bowled by Afridi, Pandya got a streaky boundary through third man. On the final ball, he missed connecting a heave and wanted a bye.

Mohammad Rizwan returned a quick throw to the bowler Afridi, who chose to have a go at the stumps at the bowler’s end. However, he missed it and that resulted in five overthrows. All the spectators were at first disheartened to see Pandya miss it, but that moment turned into one of glee when the ball raced away to the ropes. BCCI secretary Jay Shah, actor Akshay Kumar and batter Shikhar Dhawan were among those at the venue.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 10:36 PM IST