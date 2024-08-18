 'They Are Like Grasshoppers': Kangana Ranaut Says She Can't Be Friends With Bollywood Celebs, Calls Them 'Stupid'
HomeEntertainment'They Are Like Grasshoppers': Kangana Ranaut Says She Can't Be Friends With Bollywood Celebs, Calls Them 'Stupid'

'They Are Like Grasshoppers': Kangana Ranaut Says She Can't Be Friends With Bollywood Celebs, Calls Them 'Stupid'

Kangana stated that being in the film industry for so many years, she has never come across one sane person in Bollywood

Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her film, Emergency, and during one of her interviews, she stated that she can never be friends with 'Bollywood people'. She called them stupid and dumb, and even went on to say that they were like 'grasshoppers'.

During a conversation with Raj Shamani, Kangana stated that being in the film industry for so many years, she has never come across one sane person in Bollywood. "I am not a Bollywood kind of person. I can't be friends with Bollywood people for sure. They are so full of themselves, they are just stupid and dumb," she declared.

'They Are Like Grasshoppers': Kangana Ranaut Says She Can't Be Friends With Bollywood Celebs, Calls Them 'Stupid'
'They Are Like Grasshoppers': Kangana Ranaut Says She Can't Be Friends With Bollywood Celebs, Calls Them 'Stupid'
She went on to say, "If they are not shooting, their routine is wake up, do some physical training, sleep in the afternoon, again wake up, watch some TV and then sleep again. That's it. They are like grasshoppers, totally blank. How do you be friends with such people. They have no idea what's going on where. I'd be shocked to find one decent person in Bollywood."

'Director Is Real Hero': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Box Office Success Of Amar Kaushik's Stree 2
Kangana also imitated certain actresses during the podcast without taking names and stated that all the actors talk about when they meet are designer bags, outfits, gossips and other topics on the same lines.

The Queen actress also stated that it was a waste of time for her to attend a Bollywood party, and that people are mostly also intimidated by her.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Emergency, in which she plays the role of late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film was scheduled to release in 2023, but after several delays and hurdles, it is finally set to hit the silver screens on September 6, 2024.

Kangana Ranaut Expresses Desire To Direct Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Together: 'Would Like To...
For those unawares, Emergency has also been directed by Kangana. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudry, and others.

