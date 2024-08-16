'Director Is Real Hero': Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Box Office Success Of Amar Kaushik's Stree 2

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently busy with the promotions of her much-awaited film Emergency, has reacted to the box office success of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's released-released film Stree 2.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy hit the big screens on August 15 and it collected over Rs 54 crore in India on the very first day. The worldwide collection of the film stands at 76.5 crore.

Taking to her Instagram story on Friday (August 16), Kangana wrote, "Movie Stree has shattered all records congratulations to the entire team but the real hero of a film is the director, in India we don't give enough credit or appreciation to directors that's why not many youngsters want to be writers/directors."

She added, "Everyone who wants a career in films meets me for guidance wants to be either an actor or a superstar. Who will make movies if all become actors!!! socho!! So please learn the names of all good directors who do so much to entertain and engage you and please follow them also learn about their lives and process as well please appreciate them also and encourage them too. Dear @amarkaushik sir thank you for this much needed all time blockbuster."

Stree 2 Day 1 box office collection

Stree 2 has registered a blockbuster opening by earning Rs 76.5 crore globally on day one at the box office, the makers said on Friday. The Amar Kaushik-directorial, a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, was released in theatres across the country on August 15.

Stree 2 has emerged victorious over its two rivals -- Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa.

Stree 2 released six years after the original film, Stree, and on the very first day, it broke several box office records. It surpassed the record set by Bollywood's previous biggest Independence Day release, Gadar 2, which had held the top spot for 2023.

Meanwhile, Stree 2, also starring Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana, has been generating buzz not just for its storyline but also for some surprising cameos.