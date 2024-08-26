Kangana Ranaut Says People Called Her 'Mad' For REJECTING Ram Leela Song: 'I Can't Do Item Numbers' (VIDEO)

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Emergency, which will hit cinemas in September 2024. Recently, the Queen actress revealed that she rejected an item number (Ram Chahe Leela) from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, which was ultimately done by Priyanka Chopra.

Speaking to the Navbharat Times, Kangana stated that when she rejected the item number, people called her 'mad' for turning down Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Check out the video:

Posts from the bollyblindsngossip

community on Reddit

"I said main nahi kar sakti. Chaahe Bhansali bula le chaahe koi bhi, I can’t do item numbers. Artists need to show such integrity. Women ko aap kaise portray karte hain," she added.

Reacting to Kangana's claims, netizens on Reddit stated that Priyanka was 'killer' in the song, Ram Chahe Leela. A user said, "Bhansali said Aishwarya was offered the song before it went to Priyanka. Priyanka was amazing in the song and it's impossible to imagine Kangana doing the same justice to the song."

Another user added, "She did some weird song for her movie rajjo and that was ok ?? PC killed it even the song became so famous .Thank you for not doing it."

A third user commented, "PC was really good in Rachahe Leela. Also did Kangana forget her item song in Rajjo?"

Take a look at the comments:

Meanwhile, Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024. It has been produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

Kangana will also reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu actor, R. Madhavan, in an untitled physiological thriller film.