'Drugs Kar Ke Mast Hai': Kangana Ranaut Takes Indirect Dig At Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Says It Must Be 'Criticised'

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took an indirect dig at Ranbir Kapoor's controversial 2023 film, Animal, which was labelled as toxic and misogynist by a section of the internet. Mirroring the same views, the actress said that such films must be criticised instead of being publicised.

During the promotions of her upcoming film Emergency, Kangana stated how people were seen queueing up for a movie which showed only violence and lawlessness. "These patriarchal films kick up a storm at the box office. People cheer and clap when men step out with axes and indulge in violence and bloodshed. There's no law and order, they are not answerable to any authorities," she stated.

Highlighting a scene in Animal in which Ranbir's character can be seen visiting his sister's school with a gun and firing it, Kangana added, "Police toh hai he nahi. Law and order saara marr he gaya hai. They show it as if there are no consequences."

She went on to say, "There's just bloodshed, violence and pile of dead bodies. Why? Just for fun. It's neither for the welfare of the society nor is it at the border. Bas masti mein... Drugs kar ke mast hai."

"People step out in huge numbers and watch such films. What more can we say about such a society? It is a worrisome state. And such films must be discouraged. They must be criticised," she opined.

Animal was one of the biggest hits of 2023, but the film was the centre of all debates in the months that followed. As a section of the audience slammed the violence and sexist themes of the film, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and actor Ranbir Kapoor clarified that they did not mean to glorify the toxic nature of the protagonist.