 'It's Not Named Adarsh Purush': Rajkummar Rao Says He Loved Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Despite Its 'Issues'
Sachin TUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Stree 2, admitted in a recent interview that he loved Ranbir Kapoor's controversial film Animal, despite its issues. He also opened up on the row that followed the film's release, and said that it was named 'Animal' for a reason.

Rajkummar recently appeared on Raj Shamani's podcast wherein they discussed about glorifying negative characters in cinema. It was then that the actor said that he loved the experience of watching Animal. "Are there some issues in the film? Yes, maybe. But I enjoyed the film, I loved Ranbir Kapoor’s performance, I thought it was mind-blowing," he said.

He then recalled his conversation with a veteran film critic. "He said that the filmmaker has named the film Animal, because the guy is an animal. He isn’t calling the film Ideal Man. Is he calling it 'Ek Adarsh Purush'? No. The filmmaker is very clear as the protagonist is an animal," Rajkummar explained.

Rajkummar also mentioned how Shah Rukh Khan's cult film Devdas showed him to be a flawed man, but it also showed that if one lives life that way, they will die in the end.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, released in December 2023 and it kicked off a massive controversy, with several celebs and members of the audience calling it toxic and misogynist. People also called the film and filmmaker out for "promoting sexism" through the film.

Speaking of Rajkummar, the actor recently starred in Stree 2, which has emerged to be a blockbuster. The film has crossed Rs 400 crore globally and it shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Stree 2 also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

