'Look At Kind Of Cases...': Kangana Ranaut Feels Online Content Should Be Censored

Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut is all set for the release of her directorial debut Emergency. She recently about the rise of OTT shows and also stated why censorship is the need of the hour, and also said how shows are objectification of women with the rise in today's time.

Here's What She Stated

Kangana highlighted the fact that online content should be censored as many countries have done including YouTube as there are rise in cases of objectifying women. Speaking to TOI, she said, “The content has also gotten very violent and appalling, especially with individual viewing where people watch anything with headphones on. This has led to a significant rise in the objectification of women. Look at the kind of cases that are happening in India; it's worrisome for everybody.”

Kangana furthermore talked about feminity and expressed her concern with the mix of thoughts. She added, “Honestly I feel that it doesn't have to get to a toxic direction where we start to make women like men and take away the essence of feminine- their birthright to be nurtured, to be loved, to be admired, and to be protected. So, I think, the culture shouldn't become toxic because we always tend to go to extremes.”

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film is set during one of India's most turbulent political periods and promises to be a compelling depiction of historical events. It is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. It will be released in theatres on September 6.