 'Look At Kind Of Cases...': Kangana Ranaut Feels Online Content Should Be Censored
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Look At Kind Of Cases...': Kangana Ranaut Feels Online Content Should Be Censored

'Look At Kind Of Cases...': Kangana Ranaut Feels Online Content Should Be Censored

Kangana Ranaut talked about how shows are objectification of women with the rise in today's time

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Kangana Ranaut

Actress turned politician Kangana Ranaut is all set for the release of her directorial debut Emergency. She recently about the rise of OTT shows and also stated why censorship is the need of the hour, and also said how shows are objectification of women with the rise in today's time.

Here's What She Stated

Kangana highlighted the fact that online content should be censored as many countries have done including YouTube as there are rise in cases of objectifying women. Speaking to TOI, she said, “The content has also gotten very violent and appalling, especially with individual viewing where people watch anything with headphones on. This has led to a significant rise in the objectification of women. Look at the kind of cases that are happening in India; it's worrisome for everybody.”

Kangana furthermore talked about feminity and expressed her concern with the mix of thoughts. She added, “Honestly I feel that it doesn't have to get to a toxic direction where we start to make women like men and take away the essence of feminine- their birthright to be nurtured, to be loved, to be admired, and to be protected. So, I think, the culture shouldn't become toxic because we always tend to go to extremes.”

FPJ Shorts
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Terrorist Killed In Baramulla Encounter; Security Forces Continue Operation
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry
'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING Revelation On Seeing Different Eras In Film Industry
KSET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To August 28; Exam On November 24!
KSET 2024 Application Deadline Extended To August 28; Exam On November 24!
'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions
'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions
Read Also
Kangana Ranaut Adorns ₹49,000 Ivory Tissue Saree For Emergency Promotions
article-image

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

The film is set during one of India's most turbulent political periods and promises to be a compelling depiction of historical events. It is produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films. It will be released in theatres on September 6.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING...

'Hum Jhaad Ke Peeche Kapde Change Karte Thhe Aur Bathroom Bhi...': Karisma Kapoor's SHOCKING...

Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate...

Urvashi Rautela Gets 1 Lakh Roses From 'Diehard' Fans After Finger Injury, Netizens Speculate...

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Pink Saree For Her Brother's Wedding Festivities In Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Dazzles In Pink Saree For Her Brother's Wedding Festivities In Mumbai

'Not Had Sex In 3 Years': Uorfi Javed Reveals Its SHOCKING Connection With Private Jet (VIDEO)

'Not Had Sex In 3 Years': Uorfi Javed Reveals Its SHOCKING Connection With Private Jet (VIDEO)

'Look At Kind Of Cases...': Kangana Ranaut Feels Online Content Should Be Censored

'Look At Kind Of Cases...': Kangana Ranaut Feels Online Content Should Be Censored