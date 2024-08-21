Kangana Ranaut Adorns ₹49,000 Ivory Tissue Saree For Emergency Promotions

By: Rahul M | August 21, 2024

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with her upcoming film, Emergency promotions while wearing an array of exquisite ensembles

All images from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

In a recent appearance, Kangana donned a Suchcha Ekru Old Benaras wrinkled tissue saree by Matsya

The ivory attire boasted of golden borders with intricate resham and zardozi hand embroidery details

For all the fashion enthusiasts curious, the elegant saree costs a whopping Rs 48,995 on the brand's website

The drape was styled with a full-sleeved chanderi silk blouse with a high neck pattern featuring sequined and motifs work

Image: Yogen Shah

The actress-turned-politician channelled her inner royalty with magnificent jewellery featuring heavy chokers and matching earrings

Image: Yogen Shah

She completed her look with subtle makeup, winged liner and pink lips while keeping her hair in a sleek bun adorned with gajra

