Gwalior Farmers Send Legal Notice To Kangana Ranaut, Demand Apology For Remarks On Protest; Seek ₹2 Crore Compensation If She Doesn’t Apologise

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior farmer leaders have sent a defamation notice to MP Kangana Ranaut on Saturday. They demanded an apology within seven days for her offensive comments about the farmers' protest. The notice warns of legal action if she does not apologise.

According to information, Advocate Vishwajeet Ratauniya, who sent the notice, highlighted the importance of the farmers' protest, which lasted 380 days and saw the sacrifice of nearly 750 farmers.

Their struggle forced the government to repeal the controversial farm laws. However, Ranaut's recent media comments describing farmers as rapists, foreign agents, and hanging dead bodies have deeply hurt the farming community. Farmer organisations have expressed outrage, calling these remarks defamatory.

The notice, sent on behalf of Gwalior's farmer leaders and the Farmers' Struggle Committee, states that if Ranaut does not apologise within seven days, they will pursue legal action, seeking ₹2 crore in damages for defamation.