Indore-Manmad Rail Project Approval Is Biggest Gift To State After Independence, Says Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the day of approval of Indore-Railway line is the happiest day for Madhya Pradesh after independence. Now the State government is going to set-up a task force to have a better coordination between Railway Ministry and the State Government. Railway Minister has said that the project will be used for passengers as well as for freight. This corridor will avail a link for freight corridor from Nepal, Agra, Gwalior, Indore to Mumbai.

This will speed up the development of Madhya Pradesh along with the development of tribals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav and Modi Cabinet have given a big gift to Madhya Pradesh.

CM Dr. Yadav was addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, a day after approval given by the Union Government to Indore-Manmad new rail line rail project. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav joined PV virtually from New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that one can imagine whether a rail line of Rs 18,000 cr. can really be approved. Indeed, there is a fifty-six inch government in the country. Last time the Railway Minister had said that you should find and propose new railway networks more than the development of railway stations etc. The government will give money for everything. The Chief Minister said that the railway network of Madhya Pradesh will benefit the state as well as the country, because Madhya Pradesh is situated in the middle of the country. This project will lead to development in every field from industrial sector to tourism. Through this project, four Jyotirlingas will be connected to each other.

It would be good if the project is completed by Simhastha.

Chief Minister Yadav said that I request the central government to complete this project in 2028 instead of 2029, because this year there is Simhastha in Ujjain. The CM said that till now we used to ask for money only for survey in this project. This project will also stop migration from our tribal area Malwa-Nimar. Chief Minister Yadav said that this is not just the development of railways, it is the development of change in the lives of tribals. From mining to millet, every sector will benefit from this project. There will be convenience in delivering potatoes coming from Malwa and onions coming from Nashik to everyone.

The state government will develop equally

Chief Minister Yadav said that as long as this project runs, the state government will also develop equally in this area. It will start work by making its roadmap. Economic corridor will be built. The entire area of ​​​​Barwani Khargone, Khandwa, Dhar, Indore will be connected to a large rail network. This will save about 200 kilometers of distance. Till now we had to take a detour, now we will reach directly. Baba Mahakal has conveyed this blessing to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav.

Railway Minister highlighted the benefits of the project through the PPT.