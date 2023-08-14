After Being Ticked Off By Collector...FSOs Issue Over 700 Registration And Licences In A Week | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After being ticked off by the collector for their laidback attitude towards implementing the Eat Right Challenge Phase-III, food safety officers have pulled up their socks and launched various drives to generate registration and licences to the eateries across the district.

Surprisingly, the officials have prepared over 700 registrations in one week and have over 300 registration applications offline.

“We are running various camps in the markets and dense areas of the city including Choithram Mandi, Hatod, Malwa Mill, and others.

We have conducted over six camps and successfully issued an average of 100 registrations per day,” senior food safety officer Manoj Raghuvanshi said.

He added that they have taken support of different departments for the same and asked them to get the registration of their mess, canteens at the earliest.

“Many departments including women and child development and others have sent us the registration and licence applications to us and it would be uploaded to generate registration at the earliest,” Raghuvanshi said.

As per the target for Eat Right Challenge Phase-III, the officials have the target of issuing over 7500 registrations and licences and it should be achieved before September 30.

“Along with registrations, we are also running parallel activities of awareness and for making maximum number of hygienic places in the district,” the FSO said.

Notably, collector Ilayaraja T had ordered the officials to stop seven days' salary of senior food safety officer Manoj Raghuvanshi and two days' salary of all the other food safety officers.

During the review of preparations for the challenge, the collector found that the food safety officers of the city had failed to issue an ample number of licences and registrations to the food vendors across the city.