Maharashtra: 2 MPs, 8 MLAs From Uddhav Camp To Join CM Shinde Soon, Claims MP Prataprao Jadhav

Buldhana MP Prataprao Jadhav | Facebook

Mumbai: In a sensational claim, Shiv Sena MP from Buldhana Prataprao Jadhav has claimed that 2 MPs and 8 MLAs from the Udhhav Thackeray camp will join Eknath Shinde's faction. The claim has once again sparked speculations in the political corridors of Maharashtra, with guesses being made who these legislators could be.

However, when asked about the names of these MPS and MLAs who could switch sides, Jadhav chose to stay mum and not reveal their identities.

In June last year, Eknath Shinde, alongside 39 other Shiv Sena legislators, openly defied the party's leadership, leading to the downfall of Chief Minister Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi government. On June 30, Shinde assumed office as Chief Minister, accompanied by Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP, who was sworn in as his deputy.

Along with the legislators, 12 MPs of the party also joined the Eknath Shinde-led group.

Read Also Maharashtra Politics: NCP Joining The Government Comes As A Blessing In Disguise For CM Shinde

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)