Bhopal State Became India's Part On August 15, 1947: Bhopal History Forum

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal History Forum has claimed that Bhopal princely state had become a part of Union of India on August 15, 1947, and not in 1949, following the merger movement.

The forum has also announced a cash award of Rs 25,000 for anyone who can prove Bhopal state joined Indian Union in June 1949, following Nawab of Bhopal signing the Merger Agreement.

According to forum, Nawab of Bhopal had signed Instrument of Accession before August 15, 1947, along with the rulers of all the 582 princely states. It said that the Nawab of Bhopal had requested that him signing the Instrument of Accession should not be made public for 10 days.

This has been mentioned on page number 114 of VP Menon’s book, ‘The Story of the Integration of Indian States’, it said. Menon was the Secretary, States, in the Government of India and had played a crucial role in the integration of princely states.

The forum said that several Gazette notifications issued by Bhopal State between August 1947 and June 1949 prove that it was a part of India.

For instance, a Gazette notification dated August 10, 1948, stated that Independence Day would be a public holiday in Bhopal.

Another notification, published on October 2, 1948, declared Gandhi Jayanti a public holiday.

Yet another issued on October 28, 1948, said donations to Gandhi Memorial Fund would be eligible for income tax exemption. Advocate Shahnawaz Khan and professor Ashar Kidwai from the forum said that they have documentary evidence to prove their claims.