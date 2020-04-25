'Zero tolerance for those posing as Arab Royals': Gulf nations tell New Delhi

A number of fake Twitter handles, posing to be members of Arabic Royalties, posting anti-India rhetoric, has raised concerns in New Delhi, a report in DNA has said.

Gulf nations have realized the seriousness of the matter and have conveyed to the Government of India that they will have zero tolerance to any attempts to create discord.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was told by the Finance Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Palestine on April 24. He had earlier spoken to the Finance Ministers of Bahrain, Kuwait, and Algeria on this issue.

“During Jaishankar's conversation with the Finance Ministers of the Gulf region, both sides realised that such attempts are also "intended to create discord in the special relations that exist between India and countries of the region,” the report added.

There is an online war inciting hate over decimation faced by Muslims in India and Hindus in Middle East, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Even Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, currently stuck in Dubai was mocked for his 3-year-old Azaan tweet. In 2017, singer Sonu courted controversy when he posted a 2-minute video, presumably from his house, in which azaan can be heard, and called the forced religiousness in India as ‘gundagar'