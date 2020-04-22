Now 'fake' Oman princess wades into Twitter battle over Muslims 'persecuted' in India

Days after UAE royal slammed several Twitter users over hate speech, a fake account of Oman princess HH Dr Mona Fahad Mahmoud Al Said is under scanner for wading into the social media batter over Muslims 'persecuted' in India.

The tweet from the fake account states – “Oman stands with its Muslim brothers and sisters in India. If the Indian Govt doesn't stop the persecution of Muslims, then 1million workers living in Oman may be expelled. I will definitely take up this issue with the Sultan of Oman. @narendramodi”