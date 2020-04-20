After UAE royal slams Islamophobic man, Indian Ambassador tweets to warn Indian nationals against discrimination

India's Ambassador to UAE, Pavan Kapoor on Monday took to Twitter to say that the two countries shared the "non-discrimination on any grounds".
"Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this," he wrote on the social media platform.
Kapoor's post was added as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Tweet that emphasised that the novel coronavirus does not look at or discriminate on the basis of "race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking"
"Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together," Modi had written on April 19.
The Ambassador's rather pointed comments against discrimination comes in the wake of Princess Hend Al Qassimi's criticism of a twitter user by the name of Saurabh Upadhyay.
After being called out for sharing misinformation and targeting Muslims over the Tablighi Jamaat incident, Upadhyay had resorted to foul language and had alleged that Indian Hindus were being targeted in the Middle East.
He had claimed that India was made of of 80% Hindus and had "built cities like Dubai from scratch". He added that Indians held "major stakes across every big venture in Middle East"
"The same is acknowledged by the ruling royal families and thoroughly respected," he had concluded.
The UAE Royal did not take kindly to Upadhyay's comment, writing in response, "The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed."
