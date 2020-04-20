After UAE royal slams Islamophobic man, Indian Ambassador tweets to warn Indian nationals against discrimination

India's Ambassador to UAE, Pavan Kapoor on Monday took to Twitter to say that the two countries shared the "non-discrimination on any grounds".

"Discrimination is against our moral fabric and the Rule of law. Indian nationals in the UAE should always remember this," he wrote on the social media platform.

Kapoor's post was added as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent Tweet that emphasised that the novel coronavirus does not look at or discriminate on the basis of "race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking"

"Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together," Modi had written on April 19.