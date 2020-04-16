UAE royal slams Islamophobic man who said 'Hindus built Dubai from scratch'; latter deletes Twitter account

A Twitter spat over spreading communal hate on the micro blogging site hasn’t ended well for an Islamophobic man. A user reported an account by the name of Saurabh Upadhyay for sharing misinformation and targeting Muslims over the Tablighi Jamaat incident that led to the increase of coronavirus cases in India.

Saurabh responded by using foul language, which led the user to report the Tweet by quoting Dubai Police and other officials. The former didn’t stop there and went on an elaborate rant about Indian Hindus being targeted in Middle East. He also mentioned how Hindus have built cities like Dubai from scratch and hold major stakes across every big venture in Middle East. He concluded by adding that this has been acknowledged by the ruling royal families as well.