Coronavirus update: Tablighi Jamaat chief, others booked for culpable homicide

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police booked Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Kandhalvi and few others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder after some of the attendees of the religious congregation died due to coronavirus.

According to reports, Kandhalvi had organised the religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz last month against the social distancing protocol imposed by the Centre to curb the spread of the deadly disease. An FIR was registered against the cleric on March 31 at Crime Branch police station on a complaint of the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin.

An FIR lodged against Saad and others under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to Section 304, whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years. Earlier, Maulana Saad was booked under sections which were bailable but after the addition of Section 304, it will be tough to secure bail.