Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Tonk police registers case against Tablighi Jamaat member for hiding travel history

Tonk police has registered a case against a member of the Tablighi Jamaat for hiding his travel history and being the cause of spread of COVID19 infection. The case has been registered under the National Epidemics Act and various sections of IPC. This is the first case to be registered against any member of the Tablighi Jamaat who had attended the Nizammudin Markaz.

As per the FIR Nasir s/o Mohammad Noor, a resident of Bambore Gate area in Tonk, had attended the Nizammudin Tablighi Markaz. He did not disclose his travel history, he also did not get his screening done and roamed around freely and mingled with the people of his area despite the authorities urging people to come forth with travel history.

After receiving information about Nasir’s travel history from sources, he was screened and tested positive for COVID19. Around 20 – 25 persons have tested positive in the area. Nasir is now under treatment in SMS Hospital, Jaipur.

According to Adarsh Siddhu, SP Tonk, “The administration has issued strict instructions that people should inform about their travel history, obey lockdown and cooperate to control the spread of the disease. However, we came to know that Nasir hid his travel history, violated the lockdown orders and put the health and lives of others at risk during a national epidemic. A case has been registered against him under 269, 270, 271 and 188 of IPC and Section 51 B of National Epidemic Act 2005.”

Tonk is an erstwhile Muslim kingdom around 100 kms from Jaipur. Total 59 persons have tested positive in Tonk and out of these 38 are from around the Bambore Gate area, of which Nasir is resident.