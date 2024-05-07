 Noida: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Son Booked For Threatening & Assaulting Petrol Pump Workers After Stopped From Jumping Line; CCTV Video Surfaces
HomeIndiaNoida: AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Son Booked For Threatening & Assaulting Petrol Pump Workers After Stopped From Jumping Line; CCTV Video Surfaces

The hooliganism by the MLA's son was caught on CCTV camera. According to police, MLA Amanatullah Khan also reached the petrol pump and threatened the employees there. An FIR has been filed in Noida against the Delhi MLA and his son in the incident

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Screenshot from the video showing Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son beating up petrol pump workers in Noida | X

In Thana-Phase 1, Sector 95 area in Noida, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MLA Amanatullah Khan's son was seen beating up workers at a petrol pump station. The incident came to light on Tuesday, May 6.

The hooliganism by the MLA's son was caught on CCTV camera. According to police, MLA Amanatullah Khan also reached the petrol pump and threatened the employees there. An FIR has been filed against the Delhi MLA and his son in the incident.

According to police, on the morning of May 6, Amanatullah Khan's son lost his cool and attacked the employees at the petrol pump after the petrol pump workers objected to the MLA's son's efforts to get petrol by jumping the line.

The video captured how the MLAs son engaging in a fistfight after he was stopped from trying to jump line to get petrol. The MLAs son could not fathom that he was told to wait for his turn to get petrol and that was enough for him to aggresively attack the petrol pump workers. Shockingly, MLA Amanatullah Khan also threatened the employees at the petrol pump of dire consequences for not prioritising his son at the pump.

However, another video showed a cop standing as soon as Amanatullah enters a police post. Two cops can be seen explaining something to Khan as the MLA looks upset and tensed.

The video showing the cops rising from their seats and "being on their toes" as soon as the MLA enters is being criticised. The body language of Amanatullah Khan and the cops also came under the scanner by people who questioned if the show of "excessive respect" was needed when the MLA was accused of threatening petrol pump workers who were thrashed by his son when told to stop doing a wrong thing.

