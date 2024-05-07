 IDBI Bank Gets ₹2.97 Crore GST Demand Order For Alleged Excess Availament Of ITC
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIDBI Bank Gets ₹2.97 Crore GST Demand Order For Alleged Excess Availament Of ITC

IDBI Bank Gets ₹2.97 Crore GST Demand Order For Alleged Excess Availament Of ITC

The tax demand order includes a tax demand of Rs 1.42 crore with 1.41 crore interests and Rs 14 lakhs penalty. “The bank is evaluating appropriate legal remedy, including appeal, as per law," stated IDBI Bank in regulatory filing.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
IDBI Bank Has Deferred Tax Assets Of ₹11,520 Cr, 120 Properties In 7 Cities | Image credit: IDBI Bank (Representative)

The private sector IDBI Bank was issued GST demand order of Rs 2.97 crore along with interest and penalty for alleged excess availment of input tax credit (ITC) on Tuesday. The private sector bank issued an order under the GST rules pertaining to 2018-19 fiscal for alleged excess availment and utilisation of ITC.

The tax demand order includes a tax demand of Rs 1.42 crore with 1.41 crore interests and Rs 14 lakhs penalty. “The bank is evaluating appropriate legal remedy, including appeal, as per law," stated IDBI Bank in regulatory filing.

Read Also
IDBI Bank Releases Admit Cards For 2024 Recruitment Exams
article-image

The bank disclosed in compliance with regulatory obligations the GST tax demand and assessing suitable legal options, including filing an appeal in accordance with the law.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

13-Year-Old Girl Gives Birth To Child In MP's Khandwa

Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Needle Left In Newborn's Thigh In MP's Neemuch, Allege Parents

Mayawati 'Disowns' Nephew Akash Anand As Successor, Expels Him From BSP Post Until He Becomes...

Mayawati 'Disowns' Nephew Akash Anand As Successor, Expels Him From BSP Post Until He Becomes...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Does Kansa's Role, Says CM Mohan Yadav

VIDEO: 105-Year-Old Sumariben Gets Standing Ovation As She Enters Polling Booth To Vote In Gujarat's...

VIDEO: 105-Year-Old Sumariben Gets Standing Ovation As She Enters Polling Booth To Vote In Gujarat's...