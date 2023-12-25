IDBI Bank Releases Admit Cards For 2024 Recruitment Exams | Representative Image

IDBI Bank has issued admit cards for the recruitment exams for Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' - 2024-25, and Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) positions. Candidates who have applied for these positions can download the admit cards or call letters from the official website at idbibank.in.

The call letters for the written online examination are available for download until December 31, 2023. For additional information, interested candidates can visit IDBI Bank's official website.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 800 positions for Junior Assistant Managers and 1,300 positions for Executives in Sales and Operations (ESO). The registration period commenced on November 22 and concluded on December 6, 2023. The examination for the contract-based Executive - Sales and Operations (ESO) is scheduled for December 20, while the Junior Assistant Manager (JAM), Grade 'O' exam is set for December 31, 2023.

Steps to Download IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024

1. Visit the official website of IDBI at idbibank.in.

2. On the home page, click on the IDBI Bank Admit Card 2024 link.

3. Enter the login details on the new page.

4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Review the admit card and download the page.