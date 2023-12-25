Support For Flood-Affected Students In Tamil Nadu By School Education Department

Representative Photo

In the aftermath of devastating floods in districts like Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, the School Education Department has taken swift action to support students who lost their educational materials due to the calamity. Recognizing the urgent need to restore normalcy for these young learners, the department has announced provisions to supply new textbooks, uniforms, and bags.

The heavy rains that led to the floods resulted in significant losses for students, including their books and certificates. In response to this, the School Education Department is mobilizing resources by sourcing school items from various other districts. This strategic move aims to ensure that flood-affected students can resume their education with the essential tools required for their academic journey.

In addition to the tangible support of providing new textbooks, uniforms, and bags, the department is addressing the issue of lost certificates, as reported by The Hindu. Many students faced the unfortunate circumstance of losing vital documents in the floods. To alleviate this concern, the department has implemented a streamlined process for students to obtain duplicates of their certificates.

According to a recent release from the department, affected students can now apply for duplicates by filling out the requisite forms. Once completed, these applications can be submitted to their respective schools, where the necessary steps will be taken to facilitate the issuance of duplicate certificates.

This comprehensive approach underscores the commitment of the School Education Department to not only restore the material losses suffered by students but also to ensure the continuity of their education without unnecessary hindrances. The provision of duplicate certificates acknowledges the importance of recognizing past educational achievements and milestones, allowing students to seamlessly integrate back into the academic environment.

As Tamil Nadu grapples with the aftermath of the floods, the concerted efforts of the School Education Department bring a ray of hope to the affected students. By addressing both the tangible and intangible aspects of their educational journey, the department is playing a crucial role in rebuilding the educational infrastructure and supporting the resilience of these young minds in the face of adversity.